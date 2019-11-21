Clear

Marshall County animal shelter build, renovations set to start in 2020

WAAY31 learned Thursday renovations are planned to hopefully start around February of next year.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Right now, an architect is drawing up the plans for renovations at the Marshall County animal shelter.

The new building is set to hold about 50 to 60 pens. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson told WAAY31 the animal shelter is one of his top priorities.

"Since 2014, Marshall County has been a no-kill county. Last year we took in 455 dogs, we adopted out 452 so that's an outstanding record. We want to build on that record and to do that we need a nice, safe shelter for the animals," said Hutcheson.

The renovation hasn't been put out to bid yet, but Hutcheson believes it could cost more than $200,000. This shelter will be the first county shelter in the history of Marshall County.

