Boaz City Jail inmates face tougher charges after police say they flooded jail

Two men from Marshall County face felony charges after being accused of destroying two sprinklers and flooding the Boaz City Jail.

Police say Destri Veasy and Dalton Norwood caused about $1,000 in damage.

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin took WAAY31 inside the jail to show us how two inmates flooded it Thursday night.

"There was water down there that was every bit of an inch deep," said Gaskin.

He said Veasy and Norwood covered cameras with Styrofoam cups, took a bolt from a table, then hit the sprinkler heads so gallons of water flowed into the jail.

"It was running out the cell door and into the hallway," said Gaskin.

Officers had to move all the men into the rec yard.

"It was really cold last night so they didn't enjoy having to be out there," said Gaskin.

Because of that Gaskin and other officers feared the other inmates would retaliate, so they sent Veasy and Norwood to a different jail.

"Although what they did was really stupid, they're our responsibility. We didn't want them to get hurt while they're back there," said Gaskin.

Both were in the jail on misdemeanors warrants for unpaid fines.

Veasy was just released from prison, where he was serving time for possession of a controlled substance, theft of property and escape.

Norwood had no prior felony convictions.

Both are now facing felony charges for destruction of property by an inmate.

Gaskin said both will be transported to the Marshall County Jail where they will face the felony charges before coming back to the Boaz City Jail to serve the remainder of their time.

The Alabama State Probation and Parole has been notified about Veasy, and a hold has been placed on him by their office. Efforts will be made to send him back to prison, Gaskin said.