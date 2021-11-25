Clear
Marshall Co. man arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse

Investigators said the five-month-old baby suffered injuries believed to be the result of shaken baby syndrome

Posted: Nov 25, 2021 11:24 AM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A Guntersville man spent Thanksgiving locked up in the Marshall County jail after his arrest for Aggravated Child Abuse.

Marshall County Sheriff's investigators arrested 21-year-old Daiquan Holt shortly after being notified by Huntsville Hospital of a five-month-old baby with suspicious injuries.  Those injuries were consisten with shaken baby syndrome.  The baby was later sent to Children's of Alabama in Birmingham for treatment of the injuries.

Holt's bond is set at $30,000.  

Court records were not immediately available to show if Holt has an attorney or when he might be scheduled to appear before a judge.

