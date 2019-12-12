Marshall County Jail roof needs reworking after renovation

Roof repairs are the beginning of the 1.2 million dollar renovation to fix holes in the walls, faulty cell doors, and plumbing problems.

The problem with the roof won't have an immediate effect, but right now if it rains water isn't draining properly which could cause more expensive issues down the line.

When temperatures drop below freezing again next week, rains could freeze and sit on top of the roof. In the summer the standing water would breed algae which would eventually lead to leaks and more renovations.

For now, those inside renovations are still full speed ahead and on track to finish on time.

"I just want to make sure everything is done and we have a good roof that'll last us at least 15 to 20 years," said James Hutcheson, Commission Chairman.

He says they plan to hire an outside contractor to oversee the fix, but continue to work with the original contractor, Whitacker, as well.

The sheriff's office provided no comment.

We are still waiting to hear back from Whitacker contracting.

The renovations on the whole jail started early this summer and are set to be completed next summer.