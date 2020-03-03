Clear

Marshall County jail funds on the ballot this Super Tuesday

The bill is called Local Amendment 1, not to be confused with the state-wide Amendment 1. This one only applies to Marshall County.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 5:47 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Voters in Marshall County will decide whether or not Sheriff Phil Sims will be able to use extra jail inmate food money for other purposes within the sheriff's office. 

A representative from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office told WAAY31 Sheriff Phil Sims is in favor of changing the practice in place now. Currently, if there is a surplus of the jail food funds, state law permits only 25 percent of it can go toward other law enforcement expenses. 

If this amendment is passed, any extra jail food funds in Marshall County would move to a discretionary fund to be used for jail or sheriff's office use only.  

The bill is called Local Amendment 1 on the ballot for Marshall County residents only. 

Last year, state legislation was passed to stop the practice of allowing sheriff's in Alabama to use money from the inmate food account for personal use.

