Marshall Co. family's dog recovers after being set on fire

WAAY 31 checked in on a dog, Sky, that was set on fire in Douglas just two weeks ago. Her family found her in their front yard.

Police are still searching for whoever did it and the labrador's caretakers say they are in need of donations to keep up with veterinarian bills. Sky has been living at an animal clinic for the past few weeks. Now, she needs skin grafts, but one of her caretakers, Mary Harris, says Sky has a community of support around her.



"All of the skin was burned off of one area of her leg and all of her belly," Harris said. "I think right now she's spoiled rotten, because she's received so much attention here."

Douglas Police said Friday they still don't have any leads on who could've done this, but if you have information on who did this and it leads to a conviction, there's a $5,000 reward that multiple people in the community have donated to.

To donate to Sky's recovery, the organization, Friends of Marshall County Animals, asks you either contact them or donate to the McCory Animal Clinic in Albertville.

"She is a really nice, sweet dog." Harris said. "She has tolerated this better than you could've imagined."