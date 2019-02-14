Clear
Marshall Co. deputies seize $100,000 in narcotics during traffic stop

Destiny McClendon

The suspect's bond is set at $1,000,000.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies recently seized $100,000 worth of narcotics in a traffic stop in the Grant area of Marshall County.

A powdery substance was found on the shirt the suspect in the vehicle, Destiny McClendon, was wearing. A narcotics agent was called to the scene, and the substance was identified as Heroin.

McClendon was arrested and charged with trafficking meth, after approximately ¼ lb of methamphetamine was found in her possession, officials say.

Agents from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and Marshall County Drug Task Force assisted in the case. McClendon was booked in the Marshall County Jail on Wednesday with a $1,000,000 bond.

Officials say more charges are expected.

