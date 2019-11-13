Marshall Co. courthouse to be guarded with armed deputies

"When something like that happens especially this close to home you say hey are we doing everything we can do to keep our courthouse secure"

Marshall county commission chairman James Hutcheson spends every workday at the courthouse. His attention turned to safety two months ago, when a man was shot inside the Jackson county courthouse. Investigators said he walked in with a gun and showed it to a deputy, who shot him.

"The judge and I sat down and we were trying to come up with a way to improve the security we've got," said Hutcheson.

In Jackson county, the courthouse is guarded by sheriff's office deputies, but in Marshall county, they hire unarmed, private security guards. Hutcheson says, that's just not enough.

"I'll feel better with having an armed guard close by," said Hutcheson.

He says nearly 100 people work inside the courthouse, and hundreds more walk in each day.

"We're just trying to protect the public."

Right now temporary deputies are stationed here at the courthouse entrance, but the sheriff's office will start taking applications next week for permanent positions. It will cost the county 37,000 dollars to hire two deputies. They'll use money from the general fund.