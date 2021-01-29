Couple donates $20,000 to Marshall County Sheriff's Office reserves and Project Lifesaver

A local couple donated $20,000 to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Monica and Joel Todd donated the money Thursday morning to be split between the department's reserves and Project Lifesaver. They raised money through selling merchandise like T-shirts and collecting donations.

Sheriff Phil Sims is awarding them “Citizens of the Year.”

The program, Project Lifesaver, works with the families of people who have dementia, Alzheimer’s or autism. The patient is given a transmitter bracelet so law enforcement can find them if they wander off.

If you take a look at the picture, you may notice the check reads $18,000, but that’s because after they printed it, they got another $2,000 donation to add to the total!