Marshall Co. corrections officer caught with drugs while coming on duty

A jail staff supervisor caught Zachary Jonathan Smith with drugs and drug paraphernalia Saturday evening when he was coming on duty. Smith is charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith is from Hazel Green and had only been employed by the Marshall County Jail for less than three months. The jail fired him, and Smith has posted a $3,000 bond. The case is under investigation.

Five former Marshall County corrections officers have been arrested within the last few months and four of them have already plead guilty to charges of promoting prison contraband in August.