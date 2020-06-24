Marshall County Commission meeting, health briefing happening Wednesday

Officials in Marshall County will hold a health briefing Wednesday morning as coronavirus cases spike in the county and across the state.

Marshall County leaders will join the Alabama Department of Public of Health at 10:30 a.m. to discuss ways to reduce the spread of coronavirus after a recent spike of positive cases.

Right before the briefing, Marshall County commissioners will discuss the half-million-dollar renovation to the jail. A sheriff's office spokesperson told WAAY 31 there's still a lot of work that needs to be done, including roofing.

They're presenting a new budget to the commission. The commission also plans to bid out construction on the new Marshall County animal shelter again. This comes after changes were made to the previous bid.

Officials say they aren't encouraging anyone to attend the 10:30 a.m. health briefing on Wednesday, since it will be posted online. Everyone at the briefing will be required to wear a face covering.

You can watch the health briefing live on WAAYTV.com.