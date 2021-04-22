Marshall Co. clinic discusses role of primary care providers in getting people vaccinated against coronavirus

According to a study published by the Robert Graham Center, primary care physicians are key when it comes to getting people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

We spoke with nurse practitioner Tray NeSmith at Marshall Primary Care in Arab. He explained that his patients have expressed concerns and asked for counsel to decide if they want to get the coronavirus vaccine.

"A lot of times, they'll ask me, you know, 'what do you think about it?'" said NeSmith.

Primary care clinics like NeSmith's will be vital not only for delivery of the vaccine but explaining the importance of it.

"Nobody really knows long term what's going to happen in all honesty, but I do know it's better than a ventilator," NeSmith says he explains to patients.

NeSmith says it makes sense that the one-on-one connection is important for some patients when deciding.

"They're more comfortable than trying to discuss it over the phone or with somebody you don't know or somebody with a state agency they've never met. It's going to be a lot harder to convince them or discuss how they feel about the vaccines," said NeSmith.

NeSmith also says that Marshall Primary Care has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. For now, Marshall Primary Care is putting a pause on vaccinations because their supply is just Johnson and Johnson.

NeSmith says some patients cancelled their vaccination appointments, but some are staying on standby waiting for the vaccine to be approved again.