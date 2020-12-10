Marshall Co Sheriff's office asking for information to find missing woman

"She said mamma I'll be back and I said why do I feel like you won't? And then she wasn't. She really really wasn't and now I feel like I'm living in a nightmare," said Kristen Eller. Her daughter, Fancie Eller, disappeared two years ago.

Thursday the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is revitalizing her daughter, Fancie Eller's case and asking for your​ help. Fancie Eller was last seen around thanksgiving of 2018 on Hambey Road in Marshall County. Her wallet and boots were found near there by investigators. Investigators tell us that any information, no matter how small of a detail could be a big help.

"She has three boys, Xander, Zachary and Kaegan who miss their mamma and I know, I know someone out there someone knows something," sais Kristen Eller.

Kristin Eller told us that she is offering a 500 dollar reward for anyone who gives information that leads investigators to her daughter. If you believe you have information contact the Marshall county sheriff's office at 256-582-2034.