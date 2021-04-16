Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says Albertville man hit victim trying to get deputies’ attention

An Albertville man faces domestic violence charges after law enforcement said he struck the victim in the face after seeing her try to get their attention for help.

Eric William Ledford was charged with domestic violation by strangulation or suffocation. He was booked in the Marshall County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

On April 9, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Hustleville in Albertville, said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Ledford made the victim drive him away from the scene, Guthrie said.

When deputies approached the residence, they actually passed the victim leaving as she attempted to flag them down, said Guthrie.

Ledford saw this and started hitting the victim in the face, Guthrie said. Ledford jumped out of the vehicle and was later taken into custody.