The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man pictured above: Yinessa Banks.
They say Banks was arrested earlier this morning for public intoxication misdemeanor warrants and probation violations on drug charges. They say as he was transported to the jail and while being processed. He fled from the booking area on foot.
The Sheriff's Office says banks is a low level offender and they feel he is not a threat to the public. If you see Banks you are asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office looking for man who fled custody. He is not believed to be dangerous.
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 9:08 AM
