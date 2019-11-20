Marshall County Sheriff's Office gets a bloodhound K-9

Dixie is a 2-year-old bloodhound, and while she may be adorable she's one of only 2 dogs in the entire state with her kind of tracking certification.

That expertise is now being put to use by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

With a command and a sniff from something with the target's scent, Dixie the K-9 springs into action.

"If we have somebody running from the deputies or we have a missing person, Alzheimer's or a child or something of that nature that's what she does," said Reserve Deputy Glen Pike.

One of her handlers, Pike was a K-9 handler before he retired from law enforcement 15 years ago. He said during his time he tracked down nearly 30 people, including a child who'd been missing for more than 24 hours.

"She was asleep, curled up in a field that had grass about that high, right out in the middle of it, curled up asleep," said Pike.

A dog like Dixie could cost upward of $10,000, but businesses across Marshall County chipped in, and so did the reserve deputy program. That covers the cost of the dog, her vet bills, food and other needs.

Dixie hasn't been on an official search yet, but deputies say she's ready whenever she's needed.

"There's nothing like a bloodhound tracking somebody so any department that needs to use us we'd be happy to come help them out," said Pike.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says they're working to get a drug search K-9 next. Dixie went through 40 hours of training, and must do 12 more hours each month to keep her certification.