Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office finds body while responding to vehicle fire; murder suspect in custody

A man is charged with murder after a body was found in a vehicle in Marshall County.

Crews responded on Jan. 26 around 5:10 p.m. to a suspicious fire at a mobile home on Simpson Point Road in Grant. The sheriff’s office says about 30 minutes later, deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Holcomb Ridge Road and found a body inside the vehicle.

Sheriff's office investigators, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the coroner responded to the scene, and the body was sent to forensics for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says autopsy results showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Corey Collier, 26, of New Hope is charged with the murder of Brandon Young, who is also from New Hope. Collier is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He also has outstanding warrants with the New Hope Police Department.

New Hope police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Grant police, the Marshall County District Attorney's Office and the Marshall County Coroner Office were also involved in the case.