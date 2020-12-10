Marshall Co Sheriff's Office, Albertville police, Guntersville police stepping up patrols on Wyeth Mt. Road

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Guntersville and Albertville police department are teaming up to crack down on speeding and reckless driving on the road. They're setting up roadblocks, adding patrols and running radar in the area. Sheriff Phil Sims told WAAY31 that the two-lane road is narrow and has a lot of blind turns.

"There's a lot of residences up there, a lot of concerned citizens, we probably had about 20 people come to us about it," said Sheriff Sims.

Sheriff Sims also told us that they added these extra patrols less than 48 hours ago and already have given out multiple speeding tickets. The speed limit is 30 and drivers were going sometimes twice that!