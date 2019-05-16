Clear

Marshall Co. Sheriff hosting blood drive during shortage crisis

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday in the conference room at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office will host a blood drive on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office is challenging the public and first responders to donate blood during the current shortage crisis.

