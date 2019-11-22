Marshall County Schools prepping for a significant flu season

Flu activity is now considered significant in much of Alabama, including a large portion of North Alabama.

New numbers out Friday show the number of flu-like illnesses is above the threshold of concern. Marshall County is already being hit hard with the flu with 20 confirmed cases just in the last 2 weeks.

Lead nurse Andrea Kelly already has her hands full with the flu at Brindlee Mt. Primary.

"I feel like we are going to be busier this year than last year with the flu," said Kelly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees.

It reports the earliest flu season start in a decade with numbers higher right now than this time last year. Marshall County schools did have to shut down a few days last year because of widespread flu.

During that shut down they purchased disinfectant guns, which the custodian uses to disinfect a room every time a child gets the flu.

"They spread these germs so easily and hopefully the spray gun will cut down on some of those," said Kelly.

Last year, even Kelly and her daughter got the flu.

"Ache all over just tired," said Kelly.

Aside from getting the flu shot, she has one bit of advice to keep the bug at bay.

"If we can get kids to wash their hands we can cut down on a lot of it," said Kelly.

Marshall County Schools holds flu shot clinics during school every year. This year, 80 more students got their shots at those clinics.