Marshall Co. Health Department to hold Coronavirus testing

People getting tested are asked to stay in their car when they arrive here at the Marshall County Health Department in Guntersville. A doctor referral is recommended and you should call ahead and make an appointment.

To qualify for testing, you have to have symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness or breath and either be 65 or older, be a health care worker, or have a condition that puts you at a higher risk. Higher risk conditions include: "Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Renal Disease, Immunocompromised, Neurologic/Neurodevelopmental/intellectual disability, Currently Pregnant or other Chronic Disease."

Testing site will open from 1:00PM to 3:30PM every Tuesday and Thursday through April 16th. You have to be at least 19 years old to get tested. The health department is on 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville. Call 256-582-3656 for an appointment.