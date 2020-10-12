Marshall County school board may donate Brindlee Mt. Primary for community use

The Marshall County Board of Education is considering repurposing Brindlee Mountain Primary for community use.

Only part of the building stands after a tornado tore through the campus back in January.

Right now, the debris from that storm is cleaned up.

The measure to donate the property is expected to be on the next board agenda on Oct. 29. This comes after the state wrapped up its inspection last month.

In the meantime, primary school students are taking classes at the former middle school building. The district is working to add classrooms to that building. That'll be funded with a combination of $5 million from insurance and state bond money.