Marshal: Fire at Decatur community center was intentionally set, linked to two other fires

Officials say a fire Tuesday night is linked to two other fires in Decatur.

According to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones, it happened at a community events center on Lowery Street Tuesday night. The owner called 911 at 9 p.m.

Surveillance video shows breaking and entering in addition to the fire being started, Jones said. There is a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jones said the fire was intentionally ignited, and it appears to be related to two other fires in the area. One of those was at a daycare on Old Moulton Road on Sept. 6. The second was on Sept. 12 on Lowery Street.

All three properties are owned by the same victims, according to Jones.

