CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's new Mars lander has placed a quake monitor on the planet's dusty red surface.
The milestone occurred less than a month after Mars InSight's touchdown.
InSight's robotic arm removed the seismometer from the spacecraft deck and set it on the ground Wednesday to monitor Mars quakes.
Project manager Tom Hoffman calls it "an awesome Christmas present."
It's the first time a robotic arm has lowered an experiment onto the Martian surface. The ground is slightly tilted so flight controllers still need to make the seismometer level.
InSight's arm will swing back into action next month to place a wind cover over the seismometer and to set down another experiment. The heat probe, dubbed the mole, will burrow up to 16 feet (5 meters) into Mars to measure internal temperatures.
Related Content
- Mars lander sets quake monitor on planet's red surface
- NASA's InSight lander has touched down on Mars
- Strong quakes prompt Hawaii woman to evacuate
- NASA declares elite planet-hunting spacecraft dead
- Drought Monitor: Severe Drought Holds Tight
- Sunny now, then monitoring Monday's snow potential
- Trinity epicenter of Alabama's 11th quake this year
- No tsunami threat after Hawaii quake on volcano
- Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing
- Haiti quake kills at least 11, injures others