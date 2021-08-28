Clear

Mars Rover plans next sample collection attempt

The attempt could be as soon as next week.

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 8:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

If at first you don't suceed, try and try again, and NASA's Mars Rover isn't called Perseverance for nothing!

The rover is preparing to again collect rock core samples from Mars as early as next week.

That's after its first attempt came back empty on August 6.  Officials say the rock was too crumbly and broke into powder and fragments that were to small to be retained in the samble tube before it was sealed and stored in the rover. 

The rover is now at a more promising spot that is more likely to hold up during drilliing. 

“There are potentially older rocks in the ‘South Séítah’ region ahead of us, so having this younger sample can help us reconstruct the whole timeline of Jezero,” said Vivian Sun, one of the mission’s scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The team also added a new step to the sampling process, where they will use a camera system to take a look inside the sample tube to make sure the rock core is there. Once confirmed, the rover will seal the sample tube. The samples will return to earth for further study. 

“By returning samples to Earth, we hope to answer a number of scientific questions, including the composition of Mars’ atmosphere,” said Ken Farley, Perseverance’s project scientist at Caltech in Pasadena, California. “That’s why we’re interested in an atmospheric sample along with rock samples.”

