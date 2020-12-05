Mars Hill wins 2A State Championship in record fashion.

After falling in the 1A Championship game last season,

Mars Hill enters the 2A title game a little extra hungry to bring a first place trophy back to Florence.

It's Mars Hill, taking on Abbeville...

In the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets defense able to slow down the Panthers.

Still a scoreless game when Jake McCluskey strips the ball inside the five.

Panthers take over.

Justus McDaniel found the end zone first for Mars Hill to take the 7-0 lead.

That one score was all it took to get the offense cranked up.

Panthers now up 13-0 when the freshman QB Griffin Hanson finds Damian Thompson gets the touchdown.

Hanson said his and Thompson's connection on the field is strong!

"Everytime I throw the ball he goes up and gets it," Hanson said.

The Panthers poured it on in the second half, this time Hunter Kilpratick finds the end zone.

Mars Hill then goes for two, and it's successful.

49-8 is now the score, and Mars Hill is having fun. But they need to do one more thing to land in the record books,

Mars Hill needs senior Peyton Higgins to run a kickoff back for a touchdown.

Kilpatrick is able to catch the kick and toss it to Higgins, who takes it back for his ninth touchdown of his career! It's a state record, and ties the national record.

"We work really hard on special teams, that's something we thrive on, try to be our best at, I'm just thankful for my teammates," Higgins said.

Final score, 56-14, Mars Hill takes down Abbeville. The Panthers are your 2A State Champs.

Higgins says playing for his dad, Coach Darrell Higgins, is something he'll never forget.

"Not only is he the best coach in the state, best coach I ever had, he's the best Dad," Higgins said. "Very thankful for him and everything he's done for this team."

Coach Higgins said he wouldn't trade his time coaching his son.

"When I brought Peyton over five years ago, he was crying, he didn't want to go to Mars Hill," Coach Higgins said. "He didn't think we could win, I said trust me, and beleive in what we're doing, couldn't be more grateful we got to do it together."

The senior class has won two state championships in the past three seasons. Coach said post game, he's already looking toward the future.

"It's one thing to build it, but to try to stay on top, these guys are hungry," Coach Higgins said. "We want to do things the right way, we want to develop great work ethic, we want to give these guys something for way past football."

The Panthers may have entered the game with a chip on their shoulder, but Mars Hill left no crumbs on the field in Bryant-Denny.