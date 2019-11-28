Mars Hill is practicing on real grass, instead of turf prepping for their 1A semi-final game on the road Friday against Pickens County.
It's a rematch of the game last year, Mars Hill won, and went on to win the 1A Title.
Related Content
- Mars Hill practicing on different turf
- Mars Hill Bible Panthers clawing towards championship
- Mars Hill Bible Wins First State Title
- Sparkman High School unveils new turf field
- Mars Hill Bible falls in 2A championship series opener
- Mars Hill Bible falls in 2A State Baseball Championship
- Mars Hill Bible Brings Home First State Football Championship Trophy
- Mars Hill Bible alum gets invite to Braves Spring Training
- All in the Mars Hill Bible School Family
- Mars Hill Bible has first football players sign on National Signing Day 2019
Scroll for more content...