Mars Hill practicing on different turf

Panthers prep for Pickens Co. Friday.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mars Hill is practicing on real grass, instead of turf prepping for their 1A semi-final game on the road Friday against Pickens County. 

It's a rematch of the game last year, Mars Hill won, and went on to win the 1A Title. 

