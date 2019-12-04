Mars Hill has had a football team for six seasons. Their 1A state championship foe, Lanett, is on its 100th season.
But teams enter Thursday afternoon's matchup undefeated.
Kickoff 3:00 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Related Content
- Mars Hill playing for back-to-back titles Thursday
- Mars Hill Bible Wins First State Title
- Mars Hill Bible understands they've got a target on their backs this season
- Mars Hill Bible Panthers clawing towards championship
- Mars Hill practicing on different turf
- Storms back in the Valley Thursday
- Mars Hill Bible falls in 2A championship series opener
- Mars Hill Bible falls in 2A State Baseball Championship
- Mars Hill Bible Brings Home First State Football Championship Trophy
- Mars Hill Bible alum gets invite to Braves Spring Training
Scroll for more content...