Clear

Mars Hill playing for back-to-back titles Thursday

Mars Hill facing Lanett.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mars Hill has had a football team for six seasons. Their 1A state championship foe, Lanett, is on its 100th season. 

But teams enter Thursday afternoon's matchup undefeated. 

Kickoff 3:00 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events