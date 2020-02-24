Mars Hill falls in heartbreaker in state semi-finals

Mars Hill entered their game 28-8 against the St. Luke Episcopal Wildcats who entered 22-4.

In the first half, the Panthers were clicking on offense. Riley Vaughn heats up with a pair of threes.

Mars Hill got out in front by as much as 11 points, the largest lead of the game.

At the half they lead 33-25.

"I thought we did a good job, Neely did a good job, Kylie did a good job kicking the ball out," Head Coach Jay Mitchell said.

Mitchell says St Luke's made the right adjustments at the break.

Combine that with Mars Hill shooting only 18% from the field in the final period, the game was within three late.

Kylie Tigpen quickly gets this three off to tie the game at 58 with 12 seconds to go.

Wildcats had time for one more play,

Elizabeth Roebuck banked it in at the buzzer for the win. Final 60-58.

Mitchelll explains what happened in the final seconds.

"They shared the basketball, total team effort on their part getting it down the floor, getting a tough last shot off, I don't know how she made it," Mitchell said.

The Panthers didn't make the state finals, but Erika Mitchell is proud to represent her school in the final four.

"I love Mars Hill, glad we got the opportunity to be a part of it," Mitchell said.