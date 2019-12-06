Clear
Mars Hill can't get over hump in state title game, bringing home life-long memories

Mars Hill fought till the end against Lanett in the 1A Title Game. Panthers come up short, 41-30.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mars Hill didn't let doubters keep them from giving their all against undefeated Lanett.
"I think we proved we're here and we're here to stay," Senior Mack McCluskey said.
Mars Hill marched down the field first drive, junior Justus McDaniel gets six points on the board.
Lets go for two, yep, its Peyton Higgins making it look easy. Panthers up 8-0.
"I never doubted our o-line for a second, they're really the core of our team," Peyton Higgins said.
The first half was back and fourth, Alabama four-star commit Kristian Story, making it tough for Mars Hill to pull away.
"We knew we had our work cut out for us, we kept fighting and competing," Head Coach, Darrell Higgins, said.
At the half, its a 20-22 game. Mars Hill on top.
"I knew we had a shot the whole time," Peyton said.
Second half, Lanett's offense takes off, Mars Hill can't catch up.
"It takes a toll on you but on a stage this big, and in games like this, you try to shrug it off, you get out there and do it for the guys beside you, because you love one another," McCluskey added.
Lannet takes the 1A championship! Their second title in three seasons. Final 41-30. Mars Hill finishes the season 14-1.
"Everybody said we lost everybody, that we wouldn't be back, they doubted us, got to give credit to these seniors, they doubted them, there's only five of them and the way they stepped up," Peyton said.
For Senior Mack McCluskey, its not about the state title rings, sure he enjoys his from last season, playing football is about the memories he's made with his brothers.
"Football is a game, there's stuff you're going to build and learn on and we've talked about it, it turns you in to a man," McCluskey added. "You become that family."
McCluskey gave this advice to the younger players who are coming back next year.
"Make sure you keep that tight bond with one another, if you have that there's no one stopping you."
He added, "It hurts, those guys in there, they're going to learn from it, and people who take them on next year, good luck."

