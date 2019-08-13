Mars Hill Bible understands they've got a target on their backs this season

Mars Hill Bible may be coming into the 2019 season as the reigning state champs, but that also means they've got a target on their backs.

"Take it one game at a time, focus on the next opponent, you know," junior Walker White said. "Don't single anyone out because the next game is the most important."

Panthers head coach Darrell Higgins said he knows everyone's going to have his team penciled in on their schedule and they're going to give everything they got.

"We look forward to that, and we're going to give everybody our best shot, too," Coach Higgins said.

Its a new team in 2019, after graduating a big class.

Starting quarterback Walker White told WAAY 31 they had a lot of holes to fill this season.

"We're a younger team this year," senior Mack McCluskey said. "So it's going to be a lot of inexperience but it's fun because everyone knows that we're here for a job and to get things done."

But this year's seniors are stepping up to lead their teammates.

"No matter what you messed up on, what you did good last week, you learn from it," McCluskey said. "Good, bad, it's last week and you've got to pass that on and do your best every week and try to have fun out there, at the end of the day, it's just a game."

The seniors must also remind everyone of the goal: to win another state championship.

One week from Friday, the Panthers will be back out on their home turf under those Friday night lights against defending 2A State Champs, Fyffe.