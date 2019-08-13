Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Mars Hill Bible understands they've got a target on their backs this season

The start of high school football is quickly approaching, and it's time to head out to Florence to talk to Mars Hill Bible School, the defending 1A State Champs.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Mars Hill Bible may be coming into the 2019 season as the reigning state champs, but that also means they've got a target on their backs.

"Take it one game at a time, focus on the next opponent, you know," junior Walker White said. "Don't single anyone out because the next game is the most important."

Panthers head coach Darrell Higgins said he knows everyone's going to have his team penciled in on their schedule and they're going to give everything they got.

"We look forward to that, and we're going to give everybody our best shot, too," Coach Higgins said.

Its a new team in 2019, after graduating a big class.

Starting quarterback Walker White told WAAY 31 they had a lot of holes to fill this season.

"We're a younger team this year," senior Mack McCluskey said. "So it's going to be a lot of inexperience but it's fun because everyone knows that we're here for a job and to get things done."

But this year's seniors are stepping up to lead their teammates.

"No matter what you messed up on, what you did good last week, you learn from it," McCluskey said. "Good, bad, it's last week and you've got to pass that on and do your best every week and try to have fun out there, at the end of the day, it's just a game."

The seniors must also remind everyone of the goal: to win another state championship.

One week from Friday, the Panthers will be back out on their home turf under those Friday night lights against defending 2A State Champs, Fyffe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 109°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 111°
Fayetteville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 107°
Decatur
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 110°
Scottsboro
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 109°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events