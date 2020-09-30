Mars Hill Bible senior earns AHSAA honor

Mars Hill Bible took down a ranked 6A team Friday night, handing Cullman their first loss. A big reason for the Panthers success? Peyton Higgins.

Higgins' kick return was a key play in the upset win and was the eighth of his prep career and the second this season. The eight kickoff returns for touchdowns ties the state record set by Florala's Steven Reese from 1996-98.

In all, Higgins totaled 192 all-purpose yards. All that, got him the AHSAA week five football spotlight.

Mars Hill is back home this week against Colbert County.