Despite a pitcher's duel between Pisgah’s Kennedy Barron and Mars Hill's Riley Vaughn to start the game, the Panthers scratched across seven runs to defeat Pisgah 7-3 on Friday.

Scoreless through three innings, both teams would plate a couple in the fourth. The scoring did not stop for the Panthers, though, who scored four more to capture the 2A regional title.

The win secured the Panthers' spot in the AHSAA state tournament.