Mars Hill Bible has first football players sign on National Signing Day 2019

Just two months ago, not many people had heard of Mars Hill Bible Football. Jacksonville State Signee Colt Smith said no one used to think the Panthers could play football, so as a team they decided they needed to win a state championship to prove everyone wrong. Plus, the players wanted to get more college coaches out at their games.

"It's very hard to get colleges interested in somebody that's never had a team never won," Head Coach Darrell Higgins said.

They did just that in December, bringing back the school's first football state championship trophy; this changed the way they were seen and put Mars Hill Bible on the map.

On National Signing Day 2019, this football program is still adding to the history books. Colt Smith and Joseph Hanson became the first two football players at Mars Hill Bible to sign letters of intent to play at the college level. Being recruited completely changed after winning that championship.

"At the state championship there were a lot of colleges there that came to watch," Harding University Signee Joseph Hanson said.

Colt Smith also felt that everything changed after that title, "after we won state there were a lot of coaches that respected Mars Hill and they started looking after us."

Fifteen colleges came to the small Florence school after that championship win; that win changing the future for the program, forever.

"They've opened the door not only for themselves but all the guys to follow them," Coach Higgins said.