Mars Hill Bible School extends virtual learning, cancels football game due to rise in coronavirus cases

Mars Hill Bible School in Florence has extended its virtual learning through Oct. 30 due to coronavirus.

The school provided WAAY 31 a statement on Monday, saying “As COVID-19 cases and exposures have continued to rise within our student population over the past few days, our medical team has recommended the continuation of virtual learning for all grade levels through this Friday, October 30.”

Students will resume on-campus learning on Monday, Nov. 2.

All extracurricular activities are suspended during the virtual learning period, including the school’s varsity football game at American Christian Academy.

“Please practice extra diligence during the coming days and weeks. We ask that you avoid group gatherings, practice social distancing, and wear masks at all times. If at all possible, PLEASE STAY HOME! These measures will go a long way toward a safe return to school," Monday’s statement said.