Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Mars Hill Bible alum gets invite to Braves Spring Training

Thomas Burrows got invited to Florida for Atlanta's spring training.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A Mars Hill Bible alum is getting the invite to the Atlanta Braves Spring Training in Florida. Thomas Burrows, a left handed pitcher, can go ahead and book his flight. 

Atlanta announced today, Burrows, would be one of the non-roster invites. He'll train with the Braves at ESPN's Wide World of Sports. 

Burrows is a 24-year-old Florence native, he played college ball at the Unviersity of Alabama before being drafted by the Mariners in the 2016 draft. He was traded to the Braves in 2017. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events