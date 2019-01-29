Mars Hill Bible alum gets invite to Braves Spring Training

A Mars Hill Bible alum is getting the invite to the Atlanta Braves Spring Training in Florida. Thomas Burrows, a left handed pitcher, can go ahead and book his flight.

Atlanta announced today, Burrows, would be one of the non-roster invites. He'll train with the Braves at ESPN's Wide World of Sports.

Burrows is a 24-year-old Florence native, he played college ball at the Unviersity of Alabama before being drafted by the Mariners in the 2016 draft. He was traded to the Braves in 2017.