Mars Hill Bible Wins First State Title

The Panthers are the best 1A team in the state! Beating Linden 56-23.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mars Hill Bible wins first state championship Thursday afternoon beating Linden 56-23. 

The Panthers put up 492 yards of total offense. Senior Colt Smith tied the AHSAA record for most touchdowns in a state title game with five.

Mars Hill started a football program in 2014, five seasons later, they're bringing home the hardware to Florence! 

