Mars Hill Bible Wins First State Title

Mars Hill Bible wins first state championship Thursday afternoon beating Linden 56-23.
The Panthers put up 492 yards of total offense. Senior Colt Smith tied the AHSAA record for most touchdowns in a state title game with five.
Mars Hill started a football program in 2014, five seasons later, they're bringing home the hardware to Florence!
