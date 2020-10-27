Mars Hill Bible School hopeful to get back on the football field after bouts with coronavirus

Mars Hill Bible School is going virtual for a week after a coronavirus outbreak.

Students will be doing online-only learning until Monday and all extra-curricular activities are on hold. That includes this Friday's football game against American Christian.

Mars Hill football is ranked number one in 2A and took home the state championship in 2018.

Mars Hill's head football coach, Darrell Higgins, said several football players are in quarantine and at least one middle school football player tested positive. Higgins said the safety of his players comes before any titles.

"We're hoping to get all the cases cleared up and we can get back to normal activities next week," said Higgins. "It was a hard decision, but it's something the school was really wanting to help slow down this corona[virus] outbreak we're having and we followed the lead of the school."

Higgins said the match-up against American Christian is something his players have been looking forward to, but they can't risk exposing that team and fans to coronavirus.

"They also have a really good team and a chance to make a run in the playoffs, and I talked with Coach Smelly and we were both looking forward to playing the game because it would help both of us as we get ready for the playoffs to play good competition," said Higgins.

Higgins said his players were disappointed but they know these are the times we're living in and they want to be ready for playoffs.

"It's something we will work through. Our guys have got to come back and make sure they are ready to go and we are excited about the playoffs, so we will be ready," said Higgins.

On Monday, students will be back in class, and the football team will return to the field. Mars Hill's first opponent in the playoffs will be Lamar County.