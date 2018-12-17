Mars Hill Bible Brings Home First State Football Championship Trophy

Clapping and Cheering filled the air inside Mars Hill Bible's gym as the first ever state championship football team walked in.

Senior Colt Smith said that the community has been so supportive since they returned from the AHSAA 1A State Title game. They've been coming up to him while he's out to congratulate him.

"It's been awesome, they've been hyping us up, they've been awesome, nothing but positive," MHBS Sophomore Payton Higgins said.

There's a new sense of pride on campus. Especially after today when that state championship trophy was passed to football coach Darrell Higgins.

"Everyone's just been real excited and everyone's been supporting us all year and we're just glad to bring one back to the area for them," MHBS Senior Joseph Hanson said.

These players said there's nothing like holding that trophy, lifting it above their head and knowing they're the 1A State Champion.

The Parents of the players saw this team grow from nothing to a championship team in just five years.

"These guys started when they were in the eighth grade and they got beat up every game, they got laughed at, the program got laughed at and I told them after that game after we won the state championship, I said no ones laughing anymore at these guys," Joseph Hanson's father, Jody, told WAAY 31 at the celebration.

These seniors are leaving a legacy here at Mars Hill Bible School.

"I want them to remember how we led the team and hopefully they do the same," MHBS Senior Brooks Thompson said.

The underclassman making sure to tell this message to those who come next.

"We really don't want to let the seniors down, they work really hard. So that's what we'll be saying we gotta step it up kind of copy what they've been doing and just not let them down," Payton Higgins said.