Marriott hotel near Space and Rocket Center evacuated for fire

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue everyone was evacuated for about 30 minutes.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Huntsville Fire and Rescue told WAAY 31 a member of the hotel's maintenance staff opened a laundry room door and said he saw black smoke and flames. By the time the fire department got to the hotel, Marriott had already ordered an evacuation and the hotel sprinkler system put out the fire.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue everyone was evacuated from the hotel for roughly 30 minutes before they were let back inside. The fire department set up fans inside the area where the fire started to help dry up the water put out by the sprinkler system. No one was hurt.

