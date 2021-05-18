Market at Hays Farm in Huntsville adds restaurants, services

The Market at Hays Farm is added more restaurants and service providers to the shopping center, developer Branch Properties announced Tuesday.

Restaurants including Amerigo, Tom Brown’s Restaurant and Wingstop will join Premier Urgent Care, Eye Care Associates, and Grand Nail Lounge, among others.

Publix will anchor the shopping center, located at the northwest corner of Memorial Parkway SW and Haysland Road SW.

Construction is scheduled to be completed later this year.

Find more details in a news release from Branch Properties below, and learn more about the company HERE

Branch Properties today announces The Market at Hays Farm, a Publix Supermarket-anchored shopping center coming to Huntsville, Alabama, is adding four more restaurants and service providers to the lineup, bringing the development to more than 80% pre-leased. The 111,233-square-foot center broke ground last year and will deliver a premier shopping and dining option for the South Huntsville area in late summer of this year.

Branch has attracted some of the top restaurant concepts across the Southeast, the most recent being Nashville-based Italian restaurant Amerigo, which has selected Hays Farm as the location for its first new restaurant in over 20 years and will occupy a 7,573-square-foot space in the center. Late last year, Branch announced Tom Brown’s Restaurant will also open a second Huntsville location in a 6,063-square-foot space at the shopping center.

“The speed at which our team has leased up such a large portion of the development is a testament to the appeal and value of this location in such a prime area of South Huntsville,” said Brett Horowitz, Head of Asset Management at Branch Properties. “The Market at Hays Farm is proving to be the top choice for a number of businesses seeking to expand or relocate in the area. We have curated an impressive roster of well-respected tenants and anticipate the community will welcome each with open arms.”

In addition to Amerigo and Tom Brown's Restaurant, national chicken wing chain Wingstop will join the lineup of restaurants in a 1,762-square-foot space. Service tenants will include a 3,300-square-foot Premier Urgent Care, 3,000-square-foot Eye Care Associates and 2,765-square-foot nail salon Grand Nail Lounge.

“Huntsville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, and Hays Farm is well underway to become one of the prime economic driving forces for South Huntsville,” said Huntsville City Council President Jennie Robinson. “The Market at Hays Farm is a much-needed addition to our growing community, and I applaud Branch’s dedication to providing the area with a curated lineup of businesses.”

Construction on Hays Farm is slated to be completed in late fall of this year, with spaces being turned over to tenants this summer. The site is located at the northwest corner of Memorial Parkway Southeast and Haysland Road Southwest, in the fast-growing master-planned community of Hays Farm in South Huntsville. The area is home to the Redstone Arsenal Army Post, which was recently chosen as the location for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters and is expected to bring in over 1,600 new jobs to the region.