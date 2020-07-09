Mark Russell Recreation Center construction almost complete

The new Mark Russell Recreation Center in Hampton cove is almost complete. Today the media had the opportunity to tour the facility and grounds. City officials told WAAY-31 this will be the first rec center in East Huntsville. The building will hold two gyms, workout areas, a special needs playground, and other features for people to enjoy.

The $6 million project is set to be complete in November, just in time for basketball season.

"It's something that is very well needed in an area that has 1,000 to 1,500 young people that are going to school here and that's also going to recreational facilities here," said Huntsville's Mayor Tommy Battle.

City leaders also said the pandemic hasn't interfered with the construction timeline of the building