Mark Russell from Huntsville Sports Commission talks Rocket City Classic

With days to go till the 2018 Rocket City Classic, Mark Russell from the Huntsville Sports Commission stopped by WAAY to talk about this year's event.
The Classic is Tuesday, December 18. The first of the two basketball games features University of Alabama at Huntsville versus Fort Valley State at 4:30. The University of Alabama takes on Liberty University at 7:00.
For tickets to the Rocket City Classic visit: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/2018-rocket-city-classic-alabama-v-huntsville-alabama-12-18-2018/event/20005525CBBFB62F
