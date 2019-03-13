Mark Ingram to Ravens

The Latest on NFL free agency Wednesday (all times EDT):

1:20 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL's free agent frenzy this week.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Ravens have signed running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas.

Ingram played eight years with the New Orleans Saints and Thomas arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL's new year does not officially begin until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Ingram scored 50 touchdowns with the Saints and upgrades a Baltimore backfield that last year ended up counting heavily on rookie Gus Edwards.

Thomas is expected to replace free safety Eric Weddle, who was released last week and signed with the Rams.

Baltimore lost linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'darius Smith to free agency, a blow to the NFL's No. 1 defense in 2018.

-Reporting by David Ginsburg.