Preliminary hearing held for south Huntsville woman charged with husband's murder

Marjorie Nicole Cappello, who goes by Nikki, had a preliminary hearing Thursday at 9:00 a.m. She is charged with murder for the death of her husband, James, in September.

Her attorney Ronald Smith filed a request Wednesday for Nikki Cappello to waive her right to be present at the preliminary hearing. She is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

Nikki's case was bound over to a grand jury. Investigator Michael Bennet with Huntsville Police said that according to the medical examiner, James Cappello was killed with insulin.

A missing person report was filed by Nikki on September 21 after his coworkers asked why he wasn't at work. On September 22, Nikki's friend Crystal Anderson spoke with her for about an hour.

Nikki told Anderson that James wasn't missing but that she'd used insulin to kill him. Anderson called police, and they went to the Cappello home in south Huntsville. James's body was found sticking partway out of a car in the home's garage. Bennet with HPD said one of the officers saw a freshly dug grave in the back of the home.

James Cappello's family was in the courtroom and said being a part of the legal process will give them closure.

"He's shining down on us right now. He's with us every step of the way and we're doing everything, everything we're capable of every day," said Jamie Weast, James Cappello's sister.