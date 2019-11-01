Marine picks Hazel Green High School for promotion ceremony

A North Alabama Marine chose a special place for his promotion ceremony.

Sgt. Matthieu Hensell was promoted to Staff Sergeant Friday morning at Hazel Green High School. He was surrounded by JROTC students, and chose the location because he's a Marine recruiter there. Hensell says it took a decade to earn the rank of staff sergeant, which is one of his most significant career events to date.

He has a message for all high school students.

"Being a young student, your influences have been pushing college, college, college. There's another way and that's the military way, because you get education, you get the technical skills, you get experience. It brings out the best individual inside of you," said Hensell.

"It's extremely inspirational for one. It's an honor to be promoted, especially since he chose our school," said junior at Hazel Green High School, Corbynn Conway.

Hensell was surrounded by his family, friends and commanding officer and sergeant major.

He'll be moving with his family to Japan in about two months to continue his service.