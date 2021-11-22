Marine Toys for Tots DeKalb Co. helping more children than ever before

Marine Toys for Tots in DeKalb County is helping more children than ever before, as they make sure every child gets a Christmas present under their tree this year.

"The feeling of waking up on Christmas morning and knowing that many children have toys under their tree that they normally might not have anything, makes it worth all the hard work and the hours that you put in," says LaRue Hardinger, the coordinator for Marine Toys for Tots Dekalb County.

Hardinger has been the coordinator since their first campaign in 2013.

"In 2013, our first year, we helped approximately 600 children," explains Hardinger.

Nine years later, and they are helping more than 1,300 kids this Christmas. It is the highest number of applicants they have ever received.

"The increased need, I can only attribute that to, well, Covid," says Hardinger.

With more people losing their jobs or falling sick, many families cannot afford Christmas presents this year.

"You don't have to be on public assistance in order for them to approve you, you just have to simply give them your statement of need and why you are in need," says Hardinger.

DHR verifies who is in need, and volunteers from the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League gather the donations and bag the toys.

"It is our marines, marine wives, and families, and parents of marines who are members," explains Hardinger.

The generosity of not just the volunteers, but the entire DeKalb County community is what makes the Toys for Tots campaign so successful.

"To be perfectly honest I have so much confidence in this community, I don't believe they will ever let down Marine Toys for Tots," says Hardinger.

Marine Toys for Tots foundation is accepting donations through December 13th, but they prefer donations sooner rather than later. Some of the most needed items are large bikes, teenage girl bath sets, and Minecraft toys.

Marine Toys for Tots will be hosting a public drop off event on December 3rd and 4th at the Walmart and Big Lots in DeKalb County. Stop by any time from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to drop off a new, unopened toy for one of the 1,300 children in need this year. You can find a full list of necessary donations on their website.