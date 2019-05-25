Two people died in separate boating accidents in north Alabama

Two people are dead after they were involved in speparate boating incidents in two lakes in north Alabama.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Troopers along with the Morgan County Rescue Squad responded to Talucah Landing on Lake Wheeler shortly before 7:30 Saturday evening.

Troopers told WAAY 31 that a man fell off the back of a jet ski and was pulled out of the water by passers-by. Witnesses said he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The man was taken to the opposite side of the water, where Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc (HEMSI) transported him to Madison Hospital, giving him resucitation treatment along the way.

HEMSI officials said he was pronounced dead at Madison Hospital around 8:06 p.m.

State troopers said around the same time, they responded to Goat Island on Smith Lake, which straddles Cullman County and Winston County.

They said the person involved in that incident was also pronounced dead. They have not released more details on that incident.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to Lake Wheeler. We will update this story with the latest information about both incidents.