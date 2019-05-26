Clear
Marine Patrol identify Huntsville man killed in jet ski accident

Morgan County Rescue Squad responded to the boating incident on Lake Wheeler along with ALEA Marine Patrol. Morgan County Rescue Squad responded to the boating incident on Lake Wheeler along with ALEA Marine Patrol.

Marine Patrol said 56-year-old Jerome Marks was the man who died on Saturday.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 3:23 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol Troopers confirmed that a 56-year-old Huntsville resident was the man who died following a jet ski accident on Lake Wheeler in Morgan County.

Troopers said Jerome Marks died after he fell off a jet ski on Saturday near Talucah Landing.

Investigators said Marks was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Marine Patrol is also investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy on Smith Lake in Cullman County. Officials have not released the identity of that boy.

