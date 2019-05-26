Marine Patrol identify Huntsville man killed in jet ski accident

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol Troopers confirmed that a 56-year-old Huntsville resident was the man who died following a jet ski accident on Lake Wheeler in Morgan County.

Troopers said Jerome Marks died after he fell off a jet ski on Saturday near Talucah Landing.

Investigators said Marks was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Marine Patrol is also investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy on Smith Lake in Cullman County. Officials have not released the identity of that boy.