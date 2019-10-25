Marine Corps asking for more families to sign up for Toys for Tots

The deadline is fast approaching for families to sign up for the annual Toys for Tots program in Huntsville and the Marine Corps says they aren't seeing nearly as many families register compared to previous years. Toys are being collected by the Marine Corps and will be given to families for Christmas.

"Everyone has been through hard times one way or another and if we can relieve some of that stress, that's what we are here for, that's our purpose," said Marine Corps Sergeant, Natalie Santos

It's all part of their Toys for Tots program.

"It's a way for the marine corps to give to the community," said Santos

so far this year, 600 families have signed up to receive toys in Huntsville...

But that's nothing compared to the three thousand who were registered this time last year.

"Families may not know that registration is today and tomorrow and it was in October, so we are trying to get the word out," said Santos

Elvin Ramos signed up just before Saturday's deadline.

"I like to see how my kids light up and enjoy all the toys on Christmas day and through out the year. It's really important to me," said Ramos

Both Ramos and the Marine Corps say they urge families to register because making children smile is priceless.

"Many people don't work on Saturday. Maybe we will have the majority of people come sign up on Saturday. That's what we are hoping for," said Santos.

"Don't be proud, don't be shy. Come and find a way, there's always a way. It's definitely worth it," said Ramos.

Again, that deadline is tomorrow. The Toys for Tots warehouse is open until 3 p.m. To get an address, and find out if you qualify, click on this link:

https://huntsville-al.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200